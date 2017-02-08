College Hoops: WBC Lady Eagles Win Fifth Straight

The Overview:

Date: February 7, 2017

Score: Williams Baptist College 65 vs. St. Louis College of Pharmacy 56

Records: WBC (10-13, 7-10) vs. STLCOP (2-18, 1-17)

Location: St. Louis, Mo.

____________

Win Streak:

The Williams Baptist College Lady Eagles basketball squad traveled to face the Eutectics of St. Louis College of Pharmacy on Tuesday afternoon.The Lady Eagles continued their hot play to win their fifth straight game. The game finished 65-56 in favor of WBC.

The first quarter was dominated by WBC, as they outscored the Eutectics 24-8. Williams made 10-of-21 shots in the period, while STLCOP only made 3-of-14 from the field. WBC also assisted on six of their 10 made baskets. The Lady Eagles also forced seven steals in the frame.

Pharmacy battled back in the second quarter outscoring WBC 21-12 to draw within seven at halftime. The roles were reversed as the Lady Eagles struggled, making 5-of-14 from the field, while STLCOP made 10-of-22. WBC also turned the ball over seven times in the frame.

The Eutectics won the third quarter as well, outscoring Williams 16-10 to cut the lead to one point.

That is as close as they would get, as WBC responded in the final frame by making 6-of-13 from the field to give the Lady Eagles their fifth straight victory and the final score of 65-56.

____________

Another Double-Double:

For the third time in four games, Andrea Moffitt secured a double-double. She scored 12 points, while notching 11 rebounds. The one game she did not get a double-double, she only came up a rebound short.

Leading the Lady Eagles in points was Alytrius Perry who scored 20. She also grabbed rebounds, dished seven assists, and made six steals during the game. She has now scored at least 17 points in four straight games and 20 points in more in her last three.

__________________

Conference Outlook:

The win streak has put WBC in good position to secure an American Midwest Conference Tournament spot. They are now in seventh place in the conference. The top eight go to the tournament. They sit .5 games in front of the eighth spot and 1.5 games above the ninth spot.

______________

Up Next:

The team will look to continue its winning ways on Thursday when they host the number one team in the NAIA. They will play Freed-Hardeman at 5:30 in the Southerland-Mabee Center.