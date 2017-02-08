Man airlifted after Jonesboro crash, 2 others injured

3:42 p.m., Feb. 8 UPDATE: Jonesboro police have released the names of three people injured early Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident.

Alan Burks of Jonesboro and Tornesha Hudson of Jonesboro were taken to St. Bernards Regional Medical Center, while Stephen Shelton of Jonesboro was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis with head and leg injuries.

According to an incident report, Officer Josh Wiiest said he spoke with Hudson, who was a passenger of Burks in a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban. Shelton was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

"She (Hudson) advised that they were northbound on Harrisburg Road when the (Silverado) crossed the center line into their lane and struck them nearly head-on," Wiiest said. "She advised that Burks did attempt to turn to the right and get out of the way but was unable to do so before impact."

A head-on collision injured three in Jonesboro early Wednesday morning.

According to Jonesboro E911 Dispatch, the crash happened on Harrisburg Road just north of Windover.

A Region 8 reporter on the scene said the crash involved an SUV and a pickup truck.

An ambulance took the driver of the pickup to the Central Baptist Church parking lot where they met a helicopter that airlifted him.

Crews didn’t say how badly he was injured. However, Region 8 News has confirmed two people inside the SUV were injured in the crash and were also taken to a hospital.

