Teen detained by ICE confused by arrest

SEARCY, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

A Latin-American teen living in Searcy has been released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s custody after what she calls a confusing arrest.

According to our NBC-affiliate KARK, Tatiana Jaco went to the ICE office in Little Rock to turn in paperwork when she was detained.

Jaco said ICE didn’t give her a reason for the arrest.

"I didn't know what to think because there had been people there who had been there for months and I was wondering when I would get to leave," she said.

She said the most confusing part is she had done everything ICE had asked her to do and she was still detained.

