Teen detained by ICE confused by arrest

A Latin-American teen living in Searcy has been released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s custody after what she calls a confusing arrest.

According to our NBC-affiliate KARK, Tatiana Jaco went to the ICE office in Little Rock to turn in paperwork when she was detained.

Jaco said ICE didn’t give her a reason for the arrest.

"I didn't know what to think because there had been people there who had been there for months and I was wondering when I would get to leave," she said.

She said the most confusing part is she had done everything ICE had asked her to do and she was still detained.

Click here, to find out what her attorney said is Jaco’s next step.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android