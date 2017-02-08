Man arrested after drugs, metal knuckles found

One man was arrested after a sheriff says he was found with drugs during a traffic stop.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery states Kelly Joe Hancock, 38, of Flippin was arrested late Tuesday evening in Mountain Home.

Hancock was a passenger in a vehicle a deputy had stopped for equipment violation.

The deputy, according to the sheriff, saw a firearm in "open view inside the vehicle." The driver was on active supervised probation.

A search was conducted.

Deputies found around three grams of suspected methamphetamine and metal knuckles while searching Hancock, Montgomery states.

Hancock was arrested and taken to the Baxter County Detention Center.

He faces charges of possession of a controlled substance (meth), a felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of criminal use of a prohibited weapon.

Hancock was released on a $15,000 bond and will appear in circuit court on Feb. 23.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android