Paragould man faces drug charges after traffic stop

A Paragould man faces drug charges after a traffic stop.

Thirty-five-year-old Kenneth Pullen was pulled over by a Greene County sheriff’s deputy after the deputy noticed the vehicle Pullen was in swerving across the center line of the road and continuously breaking.

After following the vehicle onto Greene County Road 822, an area the deputy said had several recent burglaries, the deputy pulled the vehicle over and asked the driver if she was lost.

The driver told the deputy she was looking for Greene County Road 515.

According to the incident report, the deputy spotted open containers of alcohol and said he could smell intoxicants.

When asked who had been drinking, the deputy said Pullen told him he was the one that was drinking.

Pullen was arrested following a quick search that revealed he was a parolee wanted out of Craighead County.

During a search of Pullen and the vehicle, the deputy reported finding a clear plastic bag with what appeared to be methamphetamine. He also found an acetaminophen and hydrocodone pill on Pullen along with two syringes in a soda can in the passenger cup holder and a syringe under the passenger side floor mat.

According to the incident report, Pullen said the drugs and syringe belonged to him. He was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.

Pullen faces charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia among other charges.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android