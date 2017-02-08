Million-dollar project underway to renovate apartments in Bono

A million-dollar project is underway in a Craighead County community.

The Plainview Terrace Apartment Complex in Bono is a low-income housing district.

According to residents, over the years, maintenance on the units has dissipated, including not having an operational laundry facility for any of the families living there.

In hopes of turning it around and improving the quality of life for tenants, the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council purchased the property.

“When we learned about this project, we felt this fit so well into the housing programs we have,” said, executive director for the CRDC, Tim Wooldridge.

After a year of negotiating, the CRDC plans to spend $1.5 million on the purchase of the property and renovations.

Money Dan Shaw, mayor of Bono, said is well spent and needed.

“This is the worst property blight that Bono has ever known, and in terms of people living in conditions they shouldn’t have to be living in,” Shaw said.

Wooldridge said it will look like a new area of town when they are done renovating.

“We are going to completely restore, renovate, rehab the entire complex,” Wooldridge said.

Chastity Kelley, director of housing for the CRDC, said many families already live at Plainview.

“We want to cater to the kids,” Kelley said. “We want to do playground equipment, basketball courts. We really want to get to know the families.”

The property isn’t far from Bono City Hall.

“This will make Bono a step up, make it look better to people who are looking at living here or doing a business here,” Shaw said.

Craighead County Judge Ed Hill has worked alongside Shaw, the CRDC, Housing and Urban Development, and the Arkansas Development Finance Authority to make this project happen.

“It’s very good for Craighead County,” Hill said. “Small towns mean a lot to Craighead County. They are what helps us grow and move forward.”

The renovated Plainview Terrace Apartment Complex will have 46 units including new appliances, flooring, and laundry facilities.

The complex will house families based on income.

During the renovations, the CRDC said they plan to house tenants in temporary units.

For more information on the complex or to apply to live there contact the CRDC at 870-802-7100 or visit www.crdcnea.org.

