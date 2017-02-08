Deputy fired after passing bus, violating ethics code

A deputy was fired after his sheriff said he lied during an investigation.

The deputy, who was unnamed in the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office news release, was accused of driving a patrol car by a school bus while it was stopped and letting children off on Feb. 2.

An investigation into the incident started as the deputy was put on paid administrative leave.

Sheriff Chris Brown states the investigation revealed the deputy did commit the traffic violation and a citation was issued.

During the internal investigation, it was found the deputy provided "contradicting stories" of the incident. The sheriff said it was a violation of the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics.

The sheriff said the ethics violation was the reason the deputy was fired and the traffic incident was not a determining factor in his decision.

Brown ended the news release with the following:

Any time an ethics violation occurs, it will be investigated, and proper and fair action will be taken. We believe that transparency is vital to a thriving and productive relationship with the citizens we serve.

