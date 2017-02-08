Former UCP employee accused of stealing $30k from clients' accounts

Jonesboro police arrested a former UCP employee after they say she stole nearly $30,000 meant for the clients.

Amanda McQuay, 31, of Brookland has been writing checks on indigent victims' bank accounts and keeping the cash, according to the initial incident report.

Vicki Romine, director of the United Cerebral Palsy of Arkansas, told police an internal investigation revealed McQuay took $28,755.94 from as many as 33 victims.

McQuay, who was a UCP case manager, was in charge of several indigent victims on Social Security, the report stated.

She controlled the clients’ money intended for their groceries, clothes, rent, and utilities.

While managing some of the bank statements, Romine said she discovered discrepancies; specifically, she found that the amount in the bank did not match what was in the ledger, the report stated.

When Romine investigated further, she found McQuay had written and signed numerous checks on the clients’ accounts to herself.

In one instance, McQuay reportedly closed one account then kept the remaining money.

The report stated McQuay made cash withdrawals and even wrote checks on the accounts to Matt McQuay for mowing that Romine said was never authorized and did not include receipts showing he had done the work.

McQuay had been employed since October 2015. Romine said McQuay began writing the checks shortly after her employment.

Romine said the UCP corporate office has returned all of the money to the clients and is seeking full restitution from McQuay.

On Monday, McQuay appeared with her lawyer, Scott Emerson, before Craighead County District Court David Boling who found probable cause to charge her with theft of $25,000 or more-all others.

Less than two hours after appearing before the judge, McQuay was released from the Craighead County Detention Center after posting a $5,000 surety bond.

Following McQuay’s arrest, UCP released the following statement on Tuesday:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android