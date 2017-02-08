Gr8 Job: Elementary school raises over 10K for St. Jude

An elementary school in southeast Missouri stepped up big to help children.

The Alton R-IV School District in Oregon County posted Wednesday their elementary school raised over $10,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce later presented the students who sold the most tickets for the fundraiser with a prize.

