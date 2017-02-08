Farmers flood A-State campus

Seeds of vital information were passed to farmers at Arkansas State University’s campus on Wednesday.

The 23rd Annual Agri-Business Conference took place at the Fowler Center and the Convocation Center.

Dean of the College of Agriculture and Technology, Dr. Timothy Burcham, said they brought in the best and brightest experts they could find on different issues in which farmers are concerned.

“Nationally recognized speakers from all over the country,” Burcham said. “Came out to talk about the issues associated with agricultural business and in particular, how it’s going to affect our farmers here in the Delta.”

Burcham said attending the conference is an investment.

“From a farmer’s perspective,” Burcham said. “This conference is very beneficial because many of the speakers that are here today are talking about price analysis. As you know, we’re facing low prices in our commodities. Whether it be rice, corn, soybean or other commodity crop. So, we’re facing some price pressure right now. And so, our farmers are gaining perspective about the markets and selling their crop, marketing their crop. And these are all key aspects of staying in business today in a difficult farm environment.”

Farmer Winford Phillips works around 950 acres near the Black River.

Phillips attended the conference for the first time.

“I wanted to listen to some speakers,” Phillips said. “I wanted to get some information. Maybe some updates on the commodity prices and just general information about farming.”

Burcham said the information being discussed at the conference is crucial to a farmer's success.

“I think it’s very important,” Burcham said. “Agriculture is a complex business today. And whenever you have the opportunity to have nationally recognized speakers, which is what we bring at this conference each and every year, to look at the policies associated with agriculture, the pricing of commodities, what we might see in the future for those commodity products. All of those things are essential items for a modern agriculture producer. And that’s why this is so important for those producers to attend this conference and why we have such a great turn out.”

Burcham said the conference continues to grow each year.

“We’re blessed to have a large number of farmers here,” Burcham said. “People are not only from the delta of Arkansas, but Tennessee folks are here. Missouri folks are here and Mississippi folks are here. It really is a Mid-South conference that is well attended by people from all of those adjoining states, as well.”

Around 600 farmers attended the conference.

The conference was free and open to the public.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android