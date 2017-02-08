Troopers seize several pounds of pot during stop

A traffic stop in Southeast Missouri netted several pounds of pot, both ready to smoke and ready to eat.

Missouri State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle Tuesday in Butler County.

During the stop, troopers found and seized three pounds of processed marijuana and two pounds of marijuana-laced edibles, according to the MSHP.

Officers also found a firearm and $7,000 in cash.

