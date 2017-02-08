Organization to honor realtor, increase safety

The son of a Central Arkansas realtor who was murdered has started an organization seeking to protect real estate professionals as well as remembering his mother.

Carl Carter Jr. said Wednesday that the Beverly Carter Foundation for Real Estate Safety will provide resources to realtors including safety seminars, technology support, and victim advocacy.

As for the programs, the foundation will use research on behavioral science and predator profiling to help realtors.

Beverly Carter was found dead in Sept. 2014 after going to the Scott community near Little Rock to show a home. Aaron Lewis was arrested and charged with capital murder and kidnapping in connection with Beverly Carter's death and is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

In the announcement Wednesday, Carter, Jr. said the resources will be provided to realtors free of charge.

People interested in helping the group can visit the foundation's website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android