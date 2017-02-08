Perrin, Phillips named to ASP Foundation board - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Perrin, Phillips named to ASP Foundation board

Barry Phillips, Col. Bill Bryant and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin (Source: Arkansas State Police Foundation) Barry Phillips, Col. Bill Bryant and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin (Source: Arkansas State Police Foundation)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

A pair of Craighead County men have been picked to serve on the Arkansas State Police Foundation Board of Directors, officials said Wednesday. 

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin and State Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commissioner Barry Phillips of Jonesboro were elected Wednesday to the board at a meeting in Little Rock.

Both Perrin and Phillips were complimented on their work ethic as well as their support for the state police.   

"Mr. Perrin is probably the hardest working man in Arkansas," Foundation Chairman Frank Guinn said. "He and Barry Phillips have worked great with state police throughout the years and have been working to raise funds for them. So we're expecting to see great things coming out of NEA."

"The work these gentlemen accomplish in Northeast Arkansas is recognized by people all around the state. We are honored to have them on our board," Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant said. 

