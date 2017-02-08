Kream Kastle continues to make burgers, barbecue and history



The Kream Kastle, one of Blytheville's culinary landmarks and mandatory stops on the Delta Barbecue Trail, has been honored as a finalist in the Department of Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

According to owners Jeff and Suzanne Wallace, Kream Kastle has been up and running since 1952. Suzanne said her father, Steven Johns, originally built and owned the building.

"It started out as a hot dog and ice cream stand," she said. "In 1955, he added the barbecue."



Suzanne said they've been working hard since her father's death to keep the family business running for the last 31 years.

"It's a lot of hard work, and we're really proud of it," she said. "We're proud of the tradition here, and we're thankful for the people of Blytheville and the surrounding area. They've really been good to us."

The Wallaces also acknowledged Revis Edmonds, former academic historian in Blytheville, for playing an integral role in the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame nomination.

"A very good friend of ours...would come here and eat all the time," she said. "He did an award-winning paper on it; which led him to get nominated for this award."

The Wallaces said they're excited and proud to attend the award ceremony at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock on Feb. 28.

