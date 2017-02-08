Wilson upgrades one and only gas station

The City of Wilson is planning to renovate their one and only gas station.

However, drivers in the community will have to commute to a temporary gas station located 10 miles outside of town.

According to John Faulkner, the town planner, they've come up with a solution to prevent the long commute.

"We've decided to move the old pumps to a temporary station so folks can buy diesel for their trucks and for gasoline," Faulkner said.

Faulkner also said the gas station had been up and running since the 1930s. He said it was time for new renovations.

"We knew we needed to upgrade the pumps," he said. "And it needed some improvement with heating and cooling, electrical."

Faulkner also said the city's gas station closes every night at five. He said they're planning to change the service hours as well.

"We're looking at installing card-reading pumps that will allow 24/7 access."

Faulkner said renovations will begin on Feb. 10. He said they hope to complete the project in a few months.

