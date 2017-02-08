Ex-office manager convicted of stealing more than $611,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A former medical office manager has been convicted of stealing more than $611,000 from businesses that handled expenses for doctors in Little Rock.

Court records show that 52-year-old Lynn Alisa Espejo of Sherwood was convicted Wednesday on 15 counts of wire fraud, six counts of money laundering and four counts of filing false income tax returns.

Espejo had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Federal prosecutors say Espejo was office manager for Practice Management Services, Inc. and Blanford Medical Services, Inc. when she had $611,099 transferred by wire from the two companies to her personal bank accounts from March 2007 through October 2010.

Prosecutors say Espejo used the money for expenses including construction of a new home, a pool, a trampoline and vehicle payments.

