Mosquitoes pester as officials prepare for summer

The weather the last few days has awakened the pesky mosquito as an area mayor said Wednesday his town will be ready for the mosquitoes.

"If we need to start early and stay longer and spray every night, that's what we are going to do," Lake City Mayor Jon Milligan said Wednesday. "All the flooded farm fields when they water, they're more mosquitoes coming, and you've got to battle them."

Residents pay $1.65 a month for mosquito control, and Milligan said the money raised helps pay for dealing with the mosquitoes.

"It's paid for the truck that we use, it's paid for the new $12,000 machine, it pays for the labor and all the chemicals," Milligan said.

Dr. Tanya McKay, director of environmental science at Arkansas State University, said the mosquitoes are now hiding in cracks and crevices, under bark and different places.

However, McKay said mosquitoes are mainly a nuisance in the summer.

"This is something we are likely not going to see within the next few weeks," McKay said.

But, cooler temperatures in the next week or so are likely to force mosquitoes back into hiding. At least for the time being.

