Farmers look for better irrigation practices

An aquifer in Northeast Arkansas has started showing steady declines in water levels as area farmers look for ways to have better irrigation practices.

The Mississippi Valley Alluvial Aquifer provides water for countless farmers in the region, but now, those farmers are looking for other methods of irrigation. Laudies Brantley has farmed for many years and said Wednesday that the aquifer had 45 feet of standing water in wells. Now the water is higher.

"Today, it is 90 feet," Brantley told Region 8 News. "The bottoms are 120. It does not take a rocket scientist to figure out we are depleting that source."

Now, Brantley works with an improvement water management system that is trapping the Arkansas River and building a canal system. From there, the system would distribute the water to about 200 acres of land in Central Arkansas.

"Arkansas has abundant rainfall. If we can store it, we can reuse it. If we can take care of it and don't screw it up, it is renewable," Brantley said.

