Residents hope retention pond improves drainage in neighborhood

The city of Jonesboro is putting a retention pond on Parkview Street to improve drainage and reduce flooding in the area.

That is the same area where a teen fell into flood waters in the drainage ditch during the large flood in Jonesboro last May.

There is already a drainage ditch that runs through the neighborhood, but the retention pond should help the water move out faster during heavy rainfall.

People who live on Parkview Street said they see flooding almost every time there is a hard rain.

“It’s actually really, really bad,” Paula Aleman said. “You can’t even really get past the street right here and even when we park we have to literally climb up the blocks to get to our doorway because you can’t, there is no walking in front of the door.”

Aleman has lived on Parkview for about two years and said water often gets all the way up to their front door.

“The water gets up to our knees sometimes, if not a little bit more,” Aleman said. “And then people’s trash just floats all down into our area because there’s nowhere for the water to go.”

Aleman said she has seen more work being done to clear the ditches this year, though, and is thankful the city is doing more to fix the problem.

“I'm praying that it will help with the landscaping,” she said. “It gets kind of expensive after doing so much of it and then the water just comes and washes it all away. I think it will be a big improvement on so much water not standing in people's yards.”

Another main concern for Aleman is the water that pools on the roads and makes it difficult to drive.

“I’m just afraid one day they’re literally gonna end up in the ditch,” she said.

She hopes this pond will be able to fix that for her neighborhood.

At the end of January, the city’s website showed they are working on drainage improvements in at least five areas and have just a few more to start on.

