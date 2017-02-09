Police department gets bench to remember former officer

Bench made in honor of Officer Tom Doering (Source: Portageville Police Dept. via Facebook)

A Region 8 police department got a gift to honor a police officer who died in 2015.

An employee at the Portageville Police Department said an officer made the bench to donate it to Police Chief Ronnie Adams in honor of Officer Tom Doering.

The employee told Region 8 News it was a way for Doering to still be a part of the department after his death.

According to the DeLisle Funeral Home in Portageville, Doering worked for the police department for more than 20 years and also served as a firefighter.

