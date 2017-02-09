Home of the blues inspires popular getaway spot - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Home of the blues inspires popular getaway spot

Artist's rendering of "The Alley" development in Branson, MO (Source: KSPR-TV) Artist's rendering of "The Alley" development in Branson, MO (Source: KSPR-TV)
BRANSON, MO (KAIT/KSPR) -

Branson, MO is bustling with growth.

Many people in Region 8 like to travel to Branson for a mini-vacation or weekend getaway. A new development in Branson could soon remind you of the Home of the Blues: Memphis.

According to KSPR-TV, the new Grand Village expansion, also known as “The Alley,” is getting inspiration from the iconic Beale Street in Memphis.

Stephen Critchfield is an investor in the project.

He wants the expansion to amp up Branson’s entertainment scene, which will include live music.

Critchfield also wants to bring in a micro-brewery, restaurants, smaller shops, and a hotel.

Construction on the project should start in 2018. National companies are already looking into the project.

For more information from KSPR-TV, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Volunteers train for flooding cleanup

    Volunteers train for flooding cleanup

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:13:46 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:33:49 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    As people who were affected by the floods continue picking up the pieces, others are training to go help them.

    As people who were affected by the floods continue picking up the pieces, others are training to go help them.

  • breaking

    Leachville police chief resigns

    Leachville police chief resigns

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:31:54 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:44:43 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The police chief for the Leachville Police Department has resigned.

    The police chief for the Leachville Police Department has resigned.

  • Jonesboro police officer resigns after arrest

    Jonesboro police officer resigns after arrest

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:25 AM EDT2017-05-12 13:25:57 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-05-13 12:43:32 GMT

    A Jonesboro police officer resigned Friday after being arrested Thursday.A Jonesboro police officer is on leave after being arrested Thursday. Pocahontas police arrested 25-year-old Garrett Thomason, a Jonesboro police officer, after they say he pointed a loaded gun at a couple traveling down the road.

    A Jonesboro police officer resigned Friday after being arrested Thursday.A Jonesboro police officer is on leave after being arrested Thursday. Pocahontas police arrested 25-year-old Garrett Thomason, a Jonesboro police officer, after they say he pointed a loaded gun at a couple traveling down the road.

    •   
Powered by Frankly