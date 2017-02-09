Home of the blues inspires popular getaway spot

Artist's rendering of "The Alley" development in Branson, MO (Source: KSPR-TV)

Branson, MO is bustling with growth.

Many people in Region 8 like to travel to Branson for a mini-vacation or weekend getaway. A new development in Branson could soon remind you of the Home of the Blues: Memphis.

According to KSPR-TV, the new Grand Village expansion, also known as “The Alley,” is getting inspiration from the iconic Beale Street in Memphis.

Stephen Critchfield is an investor in the project.

He wants the expansion to amp up Branson’s entertainment scene, which will include live music.

Critchfield also wants to bring in a micro-brewery, restaurants, smaller shops, and a hotel.

Construction on the project should start in 2018. National companies are already looking into the project.

