Bank helps high school band to competition in FL - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bank helps high school band to competition in FL

(Source: FNBC Bank) (Source: FNBC Bank)
ASH FLAT, AR (KAIT) -

A local high school band is getting the boost it needs to compete in the Sunshine State.

FNBC Bank donated $3,000 to the Highland Band Booster Club, according to a news release from the bank.

The donation will help fund the band's upcoming trip to Orlando over Spring Break for a competition.

Band members will also visit a Disney recording studio to learn about producing music for films.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Volunteers train for flooding cleanup

    Volunteers train for flooding cleanup

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:13:46 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:33:49 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    As people who were affected by the floods continue picking up the pieces, others are training to go help them.

    As people who were affected by the floods continue picking up the pieces, others are training to go help them.

  • breaking

    Leachville police chief resigns

    Leachville police chief resigns

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:31:54 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:44:43 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The police chief for the Leachville Police Department has resigned.

    The police chief for the Leachville Police Department has resigned.

  • Jonesboro police officer resigns after arrest

    Jonesboro police officer resigns after arrest

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:25 AM EDT2017-05-12 13:25:57 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-05-13 12:43:32 GMT

    A Jonesboro police officer resigned Friday after being arrested Thursday.A Jonesboro police officer is on leave after being arrested Thursday. Pocahontas police arrested 25-year-old Garrett Thomason, a Jonesboro police officer, after they say he pointed a loaded gun at a couple traveling down the road.

    A Jonesboro police officer resigned Friday after being arrested Thursday.A Jonesboro police officer is on leave after being arrested Thursday. Pocahontas police arrested 25-year-old Garrett Thomason, a Jonesboro police officer, after they say he pointed a loaded gun at a couple traveling down the road.

    •   
Powered by Frankly