Bank helps high school band to competition in FL

A local high school band is getting the boost it needs to compete in the Sunshine State.

FNBC Bank donated $3,000 to the Highland Band Booster Club, according to a news release from the bank.

The donation will help fund the band's upcoming trip to Orlando over Spring Break for a competition.

Band members will also visit a Disney recording studio to learn about producing music for films.

