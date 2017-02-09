Paragould man and woman accused of raping 2 teen boys - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Paragould man and woman accused of raping 2 teen boys

Clarissa Anne Cooley (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Clarissa Anne Cooley (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
Heath Burnell Mabry (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Heath Burnell Mabry (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A Paragould man and woman face rape charges after police say they sexually assaulted two teen boys.

District Court Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge 41-year-old Clarissa Anne Cooley and 50-year-old Heath Burnell Mabry with rape.

Investigators say Cooley had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old boy multiple times at a home in Greene County.

On at least one occasion, Mabry was present and “doing something on the computer,” court documents stated.

Mabry is also accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy "over a period of several months."

The teen told Detective Rhonda Thomas of the Paragould Police Department that Cooley was in the room during one encounter and even “encouraged” the boy to have sex with Mabry.

