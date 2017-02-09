Money still available for utility bill assistance

As the temperatures go up and down throughout Region 8, so do thermostats, and an organization still has money available to help with utility bills.

The Crowley's Ridge Development Council is accepting applications for its utility assistance program.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is underway in the eight counties the CRDC serves.

Casey Hammond, human services director, said while families can apply until March 31, they want applicants to come in now.

“We have money, and we want to help as many people as we can,” Hammond said.

To get assistance with your utility bill, you'll need to provide proof of income or non-income, benefits, household members, social security numbers, and bills.

Hammond said while that seems like a lot, they are here to help.

“If we can have something faxed over to the client, we'll do that,” Hammond said. “We'll make copies of their bills so they can take those back with them. So, we are going to make it as easy as we can for our clients because we want to help them, and we want the process to go smoothly.”

Hammond said her office also has a bilingual speaker to help those who need translations.

Because the CRDC realizes it’s difficult for many to travel outside of their communities, satellite events have been set up to better reach everyone who qualifies.

“We want to be easily accessible to our clients, and I understand not everyone can get to our offices in the eight counties we serve,” Hammond said.

There are five events set up for Friday, Feb. 10.

From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., applicants can stop by the Goodwill in Paragould, the Craighead County DHS in Jonesboro, the Crittenden County DHS in West Memphis, and the Poinsett County DHS in Harrisburg.

From 1 to 1:45 p.m. Friday, the Morton Baptist Church in McCrory will accept applications.

Another satellite event is planned for Feb. 14 from 8 until 11 a.m. at the Hickory Ridge Food Panty located at the Hickory Ridge United Methodist Church.

Goodwill in Jonesboro will host an event on Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Other events include Christopher Homes in Monette on Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the Caraway Housing Authority on Feb. 24, also from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information on what to bring with you, how to apply, or to contact the CRDC click here.

