Hoxie High School awarded for improvements in science

The Hoxie School District was recognized for improvements in its science courses.

Matt Rose, a Hoxie High School biology teacher, was awarded the Most Improved in Science award from the University of Arkansas Office for Education Policy.

The Office for Education Policy highlights high-performing schools in the state and schools that have made vast improvements using an OEP created school GPA.

The most improved awards were only given for science and highlights schools that showed the greatest gain between school years.

The OEP also gives out highest achieving awards to schools with the highest GPA and beating the odds awards to schools in low-income communities that have at least 66 percent of the student population enrolled in the free/reduced lunch program.

