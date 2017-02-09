14 cases of the mumps confirmed in Paragould School District

There are now 14 confirmed cases of the mumps in the Paragould School District, school officials said Thursday afternoon.

That is after Superintendent Debbie Smith confirmed three new mumps cases were found in the district Wednesday.

Superintendent Smith told Region 8 News two cases were confirmed at Paragould Primary School and one case was confirmed at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School.

However, Smith said it's important the community knows that the mumps isn't just an issue at school.

"You can contract the mumps in the community," Smith said. "In grocery stores, at gas stations, we want the community to be aware of this issue that has occurred in Northeast Arkansas, and it has been in Northwest Arkansas for quite some time."

Smith said all of the cases involve students who have already been vaccinated.

"The mumps vaccine is 88% effective," she said. "All of the students who have contracted the mumps here in our district did have the second MMR shot."

Smith said the Paragould School District does not plan on closing. The school district is in contact with the Arkansas Department of Health.

She said letters from the ADH were sent home with the students Wednesday.

The Paragould School District will also have a clinic for students to receive their third MMR shot at Oak Grove Middle School on February 15.

