Fundraiser started to commemorate 75th anniversary of flying school

A huge milestone is ahead for the Wings of Honor Museum in Walnut Ridge.

This year, the Wings of Honor Museum will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the WWII Walnut Ridge Army Air Forces Basic Flying School.

The WRAAFBFS was created in 1942 and now Wings of Honor Museum volunteers created an online fundraiser to raise money for an event to mark the anniversary of the flying school and continue operation of the museum.

The group aims to raise $75,000 in 75 days.

If you’re interested in making a donation, visit their GoFundMe page.

