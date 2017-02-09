Fundraiser started to commemorate 75th anniversary of flying sch - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Fundraiser started to commemorate 75th anniversary of flying school

Posted by Symphonie Privett, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

A huge milestone is ahead for the Wings of Honor Museum in Walnut Ridge.

This year, the Wings of Honor Museum will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the WWII Walnut Ridge Army Air Forces Basic Flying School.

The WRAAFBFS was created in 1942 and now Wings of Honor Museum volunteers created an online fundraiser to raise money for an event to mark the anniversary of the flying school and continue operation of the museum.

The group aims to raise $75,000 in 75 days.

If you’re interested in making a donation, visit their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Volunteers train for flooding cleanup

    Volunteers train for flooding cleanup

    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:13:46 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 6:33 PM EDT2017-05-13 22:33:49 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    As people who were affected by the floods continue picking up the pieces, others are training to go help them.

    As people who were affected by the floods continue picking up the pieces, others are training to go help them.

  • breaking

    Leachville police chief resigns

    Leachville police chief resigns

    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:31 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:31:54 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-13 19:44:43 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The police chief for the Leachville Police Department has resigned.

    The police chief for the Leachville Police Department has resigned.

  • Jonesboro police officer resigns after arrest

    Jonesboro police officer resigns after arrest

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:25 AM EDT2017-05-12 13:25:57 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:43 AM EDT2017-05-13 12:43:32 GMT

    A Jonesboro police officer resigned Friday after being arrested Thursday.A Jonesboro police officer is on leave after being arrested Thursday. Pocahontas police arrested 25-year-old Garrett Thomason, a Jonesboro police officer, after they say he pointed a loaded gun at a couple traveling down the road.

    A Jonesboro police officer resigned Friday after being arrested Thursday.A Jonesboro police officer is on leave after being arrested Thursday. Pocahontas police arrested 25-year-old Garrett Thomason, a Jonesboro police officer, after they say he pointed a loaded gun at a couple traveling down the road.

    •   
Powered by Frankly