False report triggers lockdown at middle school

HEBER SPRINGS, AR (KAIT) -

A Region 8 school went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a report of an active shooter on campus.

But, police say it was a false alarm.

Heber Springs Dispatch received a phone call around 12:10 p.m. reporting an active shooter at the middle school.

Several police officers and Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and locked down the school.

Sheriff Chris Brown said after a thorough investigation, officers determined it was a “false report.”

The sheriff said no one was injured.

Police are currently questioning several people regarding the incident.

