Flu causing schools to close - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

(KAIT)

Sickness is closing another Region 8 school Friday, February 10. 

Neelyville R-IV is the latest school to call off classes due to the flu.

The Sacred Heart Catholic School in Poplar Bluff, Clarkton School District and Twin Rivers R-X School District also closed this week because of the flu.

All of the schools say they're using the long weekend to disinfect all of the schools on their campuses.

