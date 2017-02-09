Flu causing schools to close

Sickness is closing another Region 8 school Friday, February 10.

Neelyville R-IV is the latest school to call off classes due to the flu.

The Sacred Heart Catholic School in Poplar Bluff, Clarkton School District and Twin Rivers R-X School District also closed this week because of the flu.

All of the schools say they're using the long weekend to disinfect all of the schools on their campuses.

