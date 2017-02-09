State board removes Blytheville school district from distress li - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

State board removes Blytheville school district from distress list

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

The State Board of Education voted “in favor” of Blytheville’s children.

That’s according to Superintendent Richard Atwill, who told Region 8 News the board voted unanimously Thursday to remove the Blytheville School District from its academic distress list.

An ecstatic Atwill said the board also voted unanimously to remove Blytheville High School from the list.

On Jan. 27, the Arkansas Department of Education recommended the State Board remove the district and school from the academic distress designation at its Feb. 9 meeting in Little Rock.

According to the letter the ADE sent Atwill:

To be removed from Academic Distress, school(s) and/or school district combined math and literacy proficiency percentages on the most recent three year period of state mandated assessments must exceed 49.5%. Using scores from 2013-2014, and concordant scores from 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, the following school(s)/district have exceeded the 49.5% student performance threshold for being designated as being in Academic Distress.

