A-State Women’s Basketball Falls on the Road to Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas. (2/9/17) – The Arkansas State women’s basketball team suffered a 63-43 setback to Texas State on Thursday afternoon at Strahan Coliseum.

A-State dropped to 5-19 overall with the loss and 3-9 in the Sun Belt Conference, while Texas State improved to 12-10 and 7-4 in the league.

A-State failed to have a player score in double-figures for just the second time this season, but had four players (Tahlon Hopkins, Brittany Fowler, Dominique Oliver and Lauren Bradshaw) finish with eight points each. Oliver also led the team and set a new career-high with seven rebounds on the day.

Texas State was paced by Taeler Deer with 10 points, while Erin Peoples finished with 11. Ericka May led the way on the boards with 10 rebounds for the Bobcats.

How It Happened (First Half):

Arkansas State jumped out to early 9-5 lead thanks to a hot hand from beyond the arc. Brittany Fowler, Dominique Oliver and Payton Tennison all hit 3-pointers in the first five minutes for the Red Wolves and defensively A-State was able to keep Texas State off the glass and forced the Bobcats into four turnovers.

The Bobcats answered and went on a 15-0 run that spanned the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter to take a 23-17 lead. Arkansas State went cold from behind the arc and finished the first half 3-for-10 in the category.

Texas State also forced the five turnovers in the second quarter and held the Red Wolves to just 2-of-16 from the field. Despite the poor shooting, A-State closed the deficit to 23-22, but Texas State answered with a 10-0 to close out the half and take a 33-22 lead into the break.

How It Happened (Second Half):

The Red Wolves opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 33-28, but the Bobcats bounced back and hit five straight field goals to push their lead to 46-35 with 3:15 to go in the period. Another 6-0 run at the end of the quarter, gave Texas State 48-35 heading into the final 10 minutes of the game.

A-State’s struggles from the field continues into the second half as the team went 7-of-23, including just 1-of-9 in the fourth quarter. The Bobcats used a 10-0 run to take a 63-39 lead, it largest of the afternoon, with 1:03 to go in the game, before A-State made four free throws in the final minute to set the final.

Arkansas State turned the ball over 12 times in the second half, but matched the Bobcats step for step on the glass with each team finishing with 18 rebounds in the final two periods. For the game, Texas State held a slight 36-35 edge on the boards, while A-State outrebounded their opponents 12-9 on the offensive glass.

Notables:

Dominique Oliver set a career-high with seven rebounds, all on the defensive end.

A-State failed to have a player reach double-figures in scoring for just the second time this season.

Quoting Coach Boyer:

“We played a really great first quarter. I couldn’t be more proud of the way this team came out and executed and really did everything that we wanted. We took care of the basketball and rebounded, but we came out in the third quarter and we made a few mistakes and our heads dropped and things just snowballed.”

“It was probably our best rebounding game of the year and I don’t think we gave up an offensive rebound in that entire first quarter. It was really an area that we were able to sustain throughout the game, but the turnovers got us today and probably 20 of those 23 came from the second quarter on and that’s just something we are going to have correct.”

