VIDEO: Suspected pickpocket caught on camera

Recognize this woman?

Jonesboro police say she may have stolen an elderly woman’s wallet and used the debit cards to withdraw thousands of dollars from the victim’s bank account.

The 82-year-old victim told police she discovered her wallet missing following a trip to Dillard’s on Jan.26.

The woman said she remembered making a purchase at the store located at The Mall at Turtle Creek, but was not positive she put the wallet back in her purse.

The next day the woman learned someone withdrew $2,000 from her account at Simmons Bank.

According to Detective Jacob Daffron, the suspect also tried to withdraw another $2,000 from First Community bank, but the card was refused.

The bank’s surveillance video showed the suspect approach the bank on foot and walk inside to use the card.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

