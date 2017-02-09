TB&P: Randolph County seeing growth in manufacturing, retail

The growth of industry in Randolph County has spread to other areas of the regional economy with ongoing growth expected, a Randolph County chamber official said this week.

Randolph County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tim Scott told content partner Talk Business & Politics that the opening of Peco Foods Inc. last year brought 950 workers to Pocahontas and Randolph County. The $165 million plant is expected to hire several hundred more people, Scott said.

Peco is not the only company to see growth in the past year or so. Pocahontas Aluminum Company, which builds aluminum doors and windows, bought an 110,000-square-foot building at the city's industrial park, with about 45 new jobs expected before 2019.

Tourism is also seeing an uptick, the report noted. Tourists spent $18.5 million in Randolph County in 2015, according to state tourism officials, with another $2.2 million also created in payroll.

Retailers also saw $124 million in spending in 2013, with $150 million expected by 2018.

“New retailers are coming, and they definitely want to be here,” Scott said.

