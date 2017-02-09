Drugs, paraphernalia, tattoo gun found in Reyno home

Authorities in Randolph County issued a bench warrant for a woman after a search of her home in Reyno and uncovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a tattoo gun.

Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Department of Community Correction assisted the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department in conducting the search warrant at Christy Hambrick’s home in the 70 block of Traffic Street in Reyno on Jan. 28.

Inside, authorities say they found drug paraphernalia, including a glass pipe with residue, a digital scale, and Ziploc baggies. An affidavit also states they found approximately 12.61 grams of suspected meth in four baggies. Police also found numerous documents and check stubs with the name Christy Hunter on them. Police said they confirmed with the National Crime Information Center that Hambrick also uses the last name Hunter.

Once arrested, Hambrick will face charges of felony possession of meth with intent to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of body piercing, branding, and tattooing for the tattoo gun found in the home.

If you know where authorities can find Hambrick, give them a call at (870) 892-8888.

