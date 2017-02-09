JFD responds to house fire

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1000 block of Warner in west Jonesboro Thursday afternoon.

According to Jonesboro E911 director Jeff Presley, multiple fire crews were dispatched to the scene and quickly knocked down the fire. No one was inside the home and no one was injured in the fire.

Shortly after the fire was knocked down, crews left the area.

