Marked Tree man auditions for 'The Voice'

Skye Pollard is hoping to get his big break appearing on NBC's "The Voice."

"I kind of feel like music chose me, rather than the other way around," he said.

Pollard can sing and has learned to play several instruments by ear since first falling in love with music.

"I've pretty much been singing at home ever since I could talk," said Pollard. "I've always had a passion for it, I've always naturally had a knack for music."

He says ever since he was about six years old, he has never missed an opportunity to share his talent with others.

"That was one thing my mother told me, never turn down an opportunity because you never know who's listening," he said.

He said his favorite genre of music to play is Southern soul.

"I'd really love to be a part of the Southern soul revival, to me it's music with feeling," said Pollard.

Pollard says his love for music was influenced by his step-father, Leon, who was also his guitar teacher.

"Anytime it was just me and Leon, TV was off music was on," he said. "I grew up out in the country and we crank up our amps and we jam."

Leon who also plays lead guitar in Pollard's band suffered a stroke recently and Pollard says his love of music has helped him cope.

"He is recovering and he is ready to play," he said. "I keep telling him you have to re-cooperate because we got a gig coming up."

Pollard says his passion for music has even filtered into his work life.

He drives for Uber and often sings for his passengers.

He also makes jewelry out of used guitar strings.

"It's kind of like a modern day hustler, you have to do anything and everything to pay the bills," said Pollard.

He said although the music is not paying his bills yet, he is hopeful and will soon record his debut album.

He plans to hold a benefit concert on March 10 at the Marked Tree Municipal Airport to help raise money to record the album.

