Arkansas delegation responds to 9th Circuit ruling

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., responded Thursday to the ruling of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals:

“President Trump’s order to temporarily pause the refugee program and travel from seven war-torn countries is plainly legal under the Constitution and our immigration laws. No foreigner has a constitutional right to enter the United States and courts ought not second-guess sensitive national-security decisions of the president. This misguided ruling is from the Ninth Circuit, the most notoriously left-wing court in America and the most reversed court at the Supreme Court. I’m confident the administration’s position will ultimately prevail."

According to the Associated Press, a United States appeals court on Thursday refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees from seven Muslim-majority nations.

