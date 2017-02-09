Appeals court upholds suspension of Trump travel ban

5:29 p.m., Feb. 9 UPDATE: Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. issued the following statement Thursday after a federal appeals court upheld the suspension of President Donald Trump's travel ban.

"President Trump's order to temporarily pause the refugee program and travel from seven war-torn countries is plainly legal under the Constitution and our immigration laws. No foreigner has a constitutional right to enter the United States and courts ought not second-guess sensitive national-security decisions of the president. This misguided ruling is from the Ninth Circuit, the most notoriously left-wing court in America and the most reversed court at the Supreme Court. I'm confident the administration's position will ultimately prevail."

(RNN) - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the suspension of President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The unanimous ruling upheld a Feb. 3 decision by a Seattle judge that halted the ban nationwide.

The Trump administration appealed the ruling and asked that the ban be reinstated. But the three-judge panel in San Francisco ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.

The State of Washington and the State of Minnesota had the right to bring the case, the ruling stated, and the suspension is still in full effect.

The government's option now is to continue the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which currently has only eight serving justices who are ideologically split. If the SCOTUS deadlocked at 4-4, the decision by the district court in Seattle would be sustained.

The president's executive order banned entry for citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. It also put a 120-day hold on the general refugee program.

Trump defended the ban as a important part of national security. It has been met with protests across the country.

