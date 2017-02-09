School takes extra precaution against flu

The case of the flu is becoming an issue in all school districts across Northeast Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the flu season is mild.

However, Lynn Treece, Paragould School District's director of health services, said the district planned ahead.

"We strongly encourage our students, faculty, and staff to participate in the flu vaccine clinic provided last fall," she said.

Treece said because of this early vaccination, the school district does not have as many cases of flu so far. She said the school's health department has been proactive in making sure the schools remain clean.

"They're frequently cleaning the water fountains and disinfecting desk," she said. "At this point in time, right now, we are doing extra checks on the door knobs, light fixtures, and the children's desk just to insure that everything is healthy as possible for the children here."

Treece added the school's district is telling kids to wash their hands frequently.

"We also talk about if you cough or sneeze, to do that in your elbow and not in your hand," she said. "We also tell them to not share items. You don't need to be drinking after others, or sharing eating utensils."

Treece also said if students are ill, the school district asks that they stay home and notify them.

"Our school policy is if a child is having any type of illness that they're running a fever, then they need to stay home for 24 hours," she said. "Until the fever has subsided. And if you're ill, don't go shopping, to activities, or any areas where you can expose others. I think right now, that is one of the things that will help the community the best."

