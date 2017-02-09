Search warrant turns up drugs, brass knuckles; nets three arrest - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Search warrant turns up drugs, brass knuckles; nets three arrests

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Gary Helsel (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Department) Gary Helsel (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Department)
Billy Davis (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Department) Billy Davis (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Department)
John Jones (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Department) John Jones (Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Department)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

Three Randolph County men were arrested following a search warrant conducted by the sheriff’s department, Arkansas Game and Fish, Arkansas State Police and the 3rd Judicial Drug Task Force.

The departments conducted a search warrant at a home in the 2600-block of Persimmon Pond Road in Pocahontas Friday, Feb. 3. When they arrived, they encountered Billy Davis, Gary Helsel and John Jones in the front yard.

During a search of the property, officers found a plastic bottle that had been modified and used as a silencer. Brass knuckles were also found inside a bedroom, along with numerous types of ammunition, including .22 rounds, 9mm rounds, and 20 gauge shotgun shells.

When authorities searched the men, they found a small plastic container with a razor blade on Helsel’s person.

“The plastic container had numerous scratch marks which are consistent with cutting illegal drugs for use,” Investigator David Edington said in a case summary. “After being informed of and acknowledging that he understood his Miranda rights, Gary Helsel admitted that it was used to cut lines.”

Investigator Edington said through his experience as a law enforcement officer, the term “cutting lines” means it was used for cutting lines of drugs.

When Helsel was being booked into jail, a jailer noticed Helsel try to hide a type of keychain in his hand. It was confiscated, and authorities found it had methamphetamine inside it. Helsel was charged with three drug-related felonies.

Billy Davis was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of criminal use of prohibited weapons.

John Jones faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drugs without a prescription.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro Police: One dead, six injured in downtown shooting

    Jonesboro Police: One dead, six injured in downtown shooting

    Sunday, May 14 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-05-14 08:00:48 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro Police responded to a shots fired call early Sunday morning in downtown Jonesboro.  According to Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes, shortly before 1 a.m. police responded to the Huntington and Main Street area of downtown to a shots fired call.  Holmes says one person who hit and has been taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.  Police shut down Huntington at Main and Union to process the sc...

    Jonesboro Police responded to a shots fired call early Sunday morning in downtown Jonesboro.  According to Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes, shortly before 1 a.m. police responded to the Huntington and Main Street area of downtown to a shots fired call.  Holmes says one person who hit and has been taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.  Police shut down Huntington at Main and Union to process the sc...

  • Police department participated in community event

    Police department participated in community event

    Saturday, May 13 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-05-14 03:16:54 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-05-14 03:43:41 GMT
    (Source: Kennett Police Dept. via Facebook)(Source: Kennett Police Dept. via Facebook)

    The Kennett Police Department along with other area departments participated in a community event.

    The Kennett Police Department along with other area departments participated in a community event.

  • Residents angry at city's response to drainage issue

    Residents angry at city's response to drainage issue

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:30:37 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:47:07 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Residents in a West Memphis neighborhood are angry at the city.

    Residents in a West Memphis neighborhood are angry at the city.

    •   
Powered by Frankly