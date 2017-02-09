Search warrant turns up drugs, brass knuckles; nets three arrests

Three Randolph County men were arrested following a search warrant conducted by the sheriff’s department, Arkansas Game and Fish, Arkansas State Police and the 3rd Judicial Drug Task Force.

The departments conducted a search warrant at a home in the 2600-block of Persimmon Pond Road in Pocahontas Friday, Feb. 3. When they arrived, they encountered Billy Davis, Gary Helsel and John Jones in the front yard.

During a search of the property, officers found a plastic bottle that had been modified and used as a silencer. Brass knuckles were also found inside a bedroom, along with numerous types of ammunition, including .22 rounds, 9mm rounds, and 20 gauge shotgun shells.

When authorities searched the men, they found a small plastic container with a razor blade on Helsel’s person.

“The plastic container had numerous scratch marks which are consistent with cutting illegal drugs for use,” Investigator David Edington said in a case summary. “After being informed of and acknowledging that he understood his Miranda rights, Gary Helsel admitted that it was used to cut lines.”

Investigator Edington said through his experience as a law enforcement officer, the term “cutting lines” means it was used for cutting lines of drugs.

When Helsel was being booked into jail, a jailer noticed Helsel try to hide a type of keychain in his hand. It was confiscated, and authorities found it had methamphetamine inside it. Helsel was charged with three drug-related felonies.

Billy Davis was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of criminal use of prohibited weapons.

John Jones faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drugs without a prescription.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android