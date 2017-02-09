Procedure could restore sheriff's voice after meth lab bust

It’s not the usual on-duty injury you might expect to happen to a sheriff, but Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts has adjusted to working with a very weak voice after a drug bust last year.

He is now hoping a procedure can help him get his voice back.

In October 2016, Sheriff Counts and other deputies were serving a search warrant at a home in Cherokee Village when he found a trap door in a bedroom. There were ingredients used to make meth under that door.

His voice was reduced to a whisper just minutes after inhaling those fumes.

After spending several days in the hospital, Counts returned to the job and adjusted to working without a voice, often utilizing text messaging.

He is going to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in April to see about having botox injected into his vocal cords.

That procedure could restore his voice in a matter of days.

