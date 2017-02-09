OEM wants drone to help with search and rescues - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

OEM wants drone to help with search and rescues

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer
GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Greene County Office of Emergency Management is working to secure funding for new technology that could help emergency responders.

After speaking with farmers who have seen success using drones, OEM Coordinator Erik Wright realized they could be used by first responders in search and rescue situations.

“If we’ve got a missing person out in a field or a forest somewhere, and if the conditions are right, then we’d be able to send that drone up and in real time see what the drone is seeing,” Wright said.

Wright said two local business owners donated an iPad that can control the drone and show the picture.

Now, they just need the drone to go with it, which costs around $1,100.

“I looked into a few grants and applied for one and the funding amount was kind of in a gray area, it was too small to be justified for a grant,” Wright said.

He is now trying to raise the money locally and thinks the drone could help responders save time when it counts.

“It’s an extra set of eyes where we can’t normally go,” Wright said. 

