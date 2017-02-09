Work begins to build Southside's city hall - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Work begins to build Southside's city hall

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
SOUTHSIDE, AR (KAIT) -

Work has started to build a city hall in Southside.

City officials have been meeting at a building on the Southside High School campus since the town’s incorporation in 2015.

An old house was demolished and the lot was cleared at 2181 Batesville Boulevard, where the new city hall will eventually be built.

Southside Mayor Ray Bowman said officials will now move forward with drawing up plans for the new building.

He does not know when the construction on the building will start.  

