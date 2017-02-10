Reeling Razorbacks quickly falling out of NCAA contention

By KURT VOIGT

AP Sports Writer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas guard Dusty Hannahs showed a glimpse into the desperation of the Razorbacks with his impassioned comments following a blowout home loss to Vanderbilt.

Whether that emotion is enough for Arkansas to recover in time to reach the NCAA Tournament, or possibly save coach Mike Anderson's job, is anybody's best guess at this point.

The Razorbacks (17-7, 6-5 Southeastern Conference) have lost three of their last four games.

Arkansas has reached the NCAA Tournament only once in Anderson's first five seasons, and defensive struggles have taken it from an 11-1 start to the season to 6-6 in its last 12 games.

