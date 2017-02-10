Man facing battery charge, accused of severely injuring infant

An Arkansas man faces felony battery charges after investigators say he severely beat and injured a three-year-old baby.

Zachary Tyler McCollum, 23, of Midway is charged with first-degree battery, a Class Y felony, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred last year.

Baxter County authorities recently received a report from Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, TX, indicating that on April 9, 2016, the baby had been brought to the hospital with “multiple rib fractures and a femur fracture,” Montgomery said.

Arkansas State Police interviewed McCollum on Feb. 7, 2017, about the injuries.

After giving the ASP investigator “incriminating statements,” it was determined the injuries occurred in Midway, before McCollum moved to Royce City, TX, with the child.

McCollum, who is currently being held in the Marion County Jail in Yellville on unrelated charges, will be brought before the Baxter County Circuit Court at a later time to answer the battery charge, Montgomery said. Investigators plan to seek a $100,000 bond.

