Father documents teen's recovery after severe trampoline accident

A central Arkansas teen is on the long road to recovery after an accident on a trampoline.

Dayton McClean, 18, of Beebe is in an Atlanta hospital.

In an interview with KATV, Dayton’s dad, Wade, said he found Dayton lying on the trampoline in late January.

He said Dayton attempted a double back flip twice. The accident happened on the second try.

Wade McClean found Dayton two hours after the accident.

Doctors said the weather likely saved Dayton’s life. They believe the cooler temperatures and the amount of time Wade laid still saved his life and kept the swelling down.

Wade’s dad is posting videos of his son’s recovery.

