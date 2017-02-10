Man accused of shooting at wife surrenders to sheriff's office

A man wanted on a warrant for two cases of domestic abuse surrendered to a sheriff's office.

Derrick Hadley Calvert, 31, of Norfork turned himself over to the Baxter County Detention Center on Thursday because of an outstanding felony bench warrant, according to Sheriff John Montgomery.

The warrant against Calvert stemmed from two incidents that happened on Blevins Street in Norfork two months earlier.

Montgomery states on Dec. 17, 2016, Calvert's wife told investigators he was abusive towards her "over the past couple of days." In addition, Calvert is suspected of firing a handgun in the woman's direction hitting the wall four times as well as destroying her phone so she could not call for help.

The next day, Calvert reportedly smashed televisions and walls inside the home with a baseball bat. The man's wife and two children were present at the time.

One of the children called 911 for help, but Calvert left the scene before officers arrived.

According to the sheriff, officers found a Taurus 9mm handgun in the front yard of the home. It was seized and taken for evidence.

A bench warrant was issued in January.

Calvert was booked into the jail on charges of felony aggravated assault and interference with emergency communications, a misdemeanor.

He was released after posting a $10,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victims.

Calvert will appear in circuit court on Feb. 23.

