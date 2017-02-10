Last basketball game played in gym

The last basketball game was recently played at the Oak Grove Middle School gym, as officials begin plans for a new gym later this year.

The old gym dates back to the old Oak Grove High School.

In addition to the gym, the construction project will include a cafeteria and dining hall.

Right now, Oak Grove elementary and middle school students share the existing physical education building which is housed between both buildings.

Superintendent Debbie Smith said earlier this month that the new addition will allow OGMS students to have their own facility and add much-needed space to the campus.

“It is 22,000 square feet on the main floor and 4,000 additional feet on the mezzanine,” Smith said. “We have a total of 26,000 square feet and its much-needed space, and we’re excited for this project to be underway.”

Smith said the first floor of the new building will house the cafeteria and dining hall and the second floor will be a multi-purpose area that students can use as a weight room, practice facility, and more.

“The cafeteria and dining are on one side of the building, and then we have the P.E. facility on the other side,” Smith said. “The design is spectacular. It allows us to open the entire space. We have two large rolling doors that can be raised and that way you can open space from the dining area into the gymnasium area which would be great for events such as the science fair. We need the extra space and it’ll just give us several thousand feet that we need.”

The building also includes three rooms that can be used as safe rooms.

Smith says construction is expected to be wrapped up by August.

