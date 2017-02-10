Man suspected of stealing from construction site

Arkansas State University Police arrested a man suspected of stealing a $6,500 piece of construction equipment.

UPD said Paul Anthony Brockman, 55, of Jonesboro took a Trimble TCS3 data collector from a construction area on University Loop Extension then pawned it at a local store.

The alleged theft was reported to UPD on Tuesday, Jan. 7, by an employee of Asphalt Producers. He described it as a “hand-held computer-type device” that was hanging on a mount near the sidewalk.

According to the initial incident report, the device was valued at $6,500.

Working with Jonesboro police, a UPD investigator learned the device had been sold to Pawn Express, 3414 E. Nettleton, by Brockman for $20.

The pawn shop’s employees said they contacted a JPD detective about the stolen item and the owner went to the construction site to locate the owner.

Video footage from inside the store showed Brockman enter with the item in his hand and transfer it to employees in exchange for the cash. He was then seen putting the money in his wallet as he left the store.

While investigating the case, UPD learned Brockman is a registered Level 3 sex offender.

They then contacted the Jonesboro Police Department’s Sex Offender Registration Specialist Karen Rhinehart who provided them with Brockman’s most current information.

On Wednesday, UPD obtained a bench warrant for Brockman’s arrest. They picked him up a short time later as he exited a garage in the 1400-block of Aggie Road.

During questioning with investigators, Brockman reportedly admitted to stealing the device and pawning it.

UPD arrested Brockman and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was booked on a charge of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

