Women arrested for Medicaid fraud involving a school

Two women were arrested and face charges after allegedly committing Medicaid fraud against a school.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced in a news release that Paula Riggs, 49, of Jonesboro, and Hanna Riggs, 24, of Paragould, were arrested.

Paula Riggs is charged with Failure to Maintain Records, a Class D felony, and two counts of Medicaid fraud, a Class B felony.

She is accused of billing $26,242.56 for services not rendered as a speech-language pathologist with the Bay School District and failing to maintain documents, according to the AG's office.

Meanwhile, Hanna Riggs is facing two counts of Medicaid fraud, a Class B, and a Class C felony, and Failure to Maintain Records, a Class D felony.

She is accused of billing for services not rendered, totaling $5,854.96, as a speech language pathologist with the Bay School District and for failing to maintain documents, Rutledge stated.

Both were booked into the Pulaski County Detention Facility and later released.

